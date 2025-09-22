PM Modi Unveils ₹5,100 Cr Projects in Arunachal, Launches GST Savings Festival

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development works worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a transformative chapter for the northeastern state. Addressing a large public gathering in Itanagar, the Prime Minister celebrated Arunachal’s patriotic spirit, cultural richness, and developmental potential, while also announcing nationwide GST reforms.

A Land of Patriotism and Cultural Harmony

Beginning his address with reverence to Almighty Donyi Polo, Shri Modi praised Arunachal Pradesh as not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of unmatched patriotism. He noted that the warm welcome, the children waving the tricolour, and the chants of “Jai Hind” reflected the people’s deep love for the nation.

He said, “Just as the first colour of our national flag is saffron, Arunachal’s spirit too begins with saffron.” Referring to the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage, he saluted sacred landmarks from the Tawang Monastery to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, calling Arunachal the “pride of Mother India.”

Three Milestones on Navratri

The Prime Minister termed his visit significant for three reasons:

On the first day of Navratri, he witnessed the grandeur of the Himalayas and invoked the blessings of Maa Shailputri, symbolizing strength. He announced the rollout of next-generation GST reforms and the launch of the GST Savings Festival, offering citizens tax relief and festive discounts. He inaugurated a series of development projects in Arunachal Pradesh, spanning power, healthcare, tourism, and connectivity.

“This is a double bonanza for the people of Arunachal and the entire nation,” the Prime Minister said.

Correcting Historical Neglect of Arunachal

Shri Modi criticized past governments for neglecting Arunachal Pradesh due to its small population and two Lok Sabha seats. He said this approach left the state lagging for decades.

Since 2014, his government, he emphasized, has worked with the guiding principle of “Nation First, Nagarik Devobhava.” Ministers have visited the Northeast over 800 times, often staying overnight to engage with citizens. The Prime Minister himself has visited the region more than 70 times, including recent tours to Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam.

He contrasted resource allocations, noting that during previous regimes Arunachal received only ₹6,000 crore in central taxes over ten years, while under his government it has received ₹1 lakh crore in the same period—16 times more, excluding additional schemes and projects.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Boost

The Prime Minister highlighted projects that are transforming lives:

Sela Tunnel – once thought impossible, now a reality and a symbol of progress.

Hollongi Airport terminal – offering direct flights to Delhi, boosting tourism, business, and agriculture by enabling easier transport of local produce.

Heliports under the UDAN scheme – connecting remote regions.

Cancer institute and new medical colleges – bringing advanced healthcare to the state.

Road and internet expansion – reaching villages once considered inaccessible.

Power and Renewable Energy Development

Shri Modi laid the foundation stone for two new power projects in Arunachal, noting the state’s role in India’s mission to generate 500 GW of renewable power by 2030. He said these projects will create thousands of jobs, provide affordable electricity, and make Arunachal a hub of hydro power.

Border Villages: From Last to First

The Prime Minister highlighted the Vibrant Villages Programme, which redefines border villages once neglected as “last villages” into “first villages of the nation.” Over 450 border villages in Arunachal have seen rapid improvements in roads, electricity, internet, and tourism infrastructure.

He said migration from border villages to cities has slowed, as these regions are now emerging as new tourism hubs.

Tourism and Economic Potential

With tourist numbers doubling in the past decade, Shri Modi emphasized Arunachal’s potential for nature, culture, and conference tourism. He announced the upcoming modern convention centre in Tawang, which will elevate the state’s profile in global tourism.

Local produce—kiwi, oranges, cardamom, pineapples—is giving the state a unique identity in agriculture and horticulture, supported by the PM-Kisan scheme.

Women’s Empowerment and Lakhpati Didis

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his mission to create three crore Lakhpati Didis, praising CM Pema Khandu’s government for supporting women’s empowerment. Initiatives like working women’s hostels and self-help groups are reshaping opportunities for women in Arunachal.

He emphasized that the GST Savings Festival will particularly benefit women, reducing household costs on kitchen essentials, children’s education supplies, clothing, and footwear.

GST Reforms and Economic Relief

Shri Modi contrasted today’s reforms with pre-2014 governance, when inflation was high, corruption rampant, and tax burdens excessive. He recalled that an annual income of ₹2 lakh was taxable then, while now income up to ₹12 lakh is tax-free.

The GST regime has been simplified to two slabs—5% and 18%, with many items tax-free. Essential purchases like housing, scooters, dining, and travel have become more affordable. He assured that the GST Savings Festival would bring lasting relief to households.

Swadeshi and Self-Reliance

Urging citizens to adopt the mantra of Swadeshi, Shri Modi said, “India will become a developed nation only when it becomes self-reliant.” He called upon people to proudly buy and promote Indian-made products, linking this directly to national progress and Northeast development.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu, Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, and several other dignitaries, alongside thousands of enthusiastic citizens.