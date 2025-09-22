Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Shop Owner's Death Sparks Roadblock Protest

The death of 28-year-old shop owner Anshu Vishwakarma led to a road blockade by his family and villagers in Chandauli district. Initial allegations of murder were refuted by police, stating it was an accident. Following the protest, authorities assured the family of financial assistance, restoring order shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:42 IST
Mystery Surrounding Shop Owner's Death Sparks Roadblock Protest
death
  • Country:
  • India

The mysterious death of a young shop owner, Anshu Vishwakarma, led to an hour-long road blockade in Chandauli district on Monday. Family and villagers took to the streets amid suspicions of foul play, demanding answers from local authorities.

Anshu, who owned an electronics shop on Bauri Road, was found dead on Sunday night under circumstances initially perceived as suspicious. However, police investigations revealed the death was due to an accident, clearing the air of murder accusations.

Authorities reassured the family of financial aid, calming tensions and restoring traffic. A post-mortem is underway to provide further clarity, with the family expressing satisfaction over the investigation's handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

 India
3
US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

 United States
4
Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025