Mystery Surrounding Shop Owner's Death Sparks Roadblock Protest

The mysterious death of a young shop owner, Anshu Vishwakarma, led to an hour-long road blockade in Chandauli district on Monday. Family and villagers took to the streets amid suspicions of foul play, demanding answers from local authorities.

Anshu, who owned an electronics shop on Bauri Road, was found dead on Sunday night under circumstances initially perceived as suspicious. However, police investigations revealed the death was due to an accident, clearing the air of murder accusations.

Authorities reassured the family of financial aid, calming tensions and restoring traffic. A post-mortem is underway to provide further clarity, with the family expressing satisfaction over the investigation's handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)