Strengthening Bonds: India and Morocco Fortify Military Ties

India and Morocco have signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation. The MoU provides a framework for expanding defence ties, including training and industrial collaborations. This marks a deepening of mutual interests in areas such as cyber defence and counter-terrorism, aligned with growing bilateral connections since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:19 IST
India and Morocco have marked a significant step in their relations with the signing of a crucial agreement aimed at bolstering military cooperation. The pact was inked following discussions between India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi.

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sets the foundation for expanded engagements between the two nations, covering areas such as training, industrial partnerships, and exchanges. This development underscores the strengthening ties between India and Morocco, particularly in the domains of counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cyber defence.

This agreement comes as a part of Singh's historic visit to Morocco, marking the first such endeavor by an Indian defence minister. The visit follows a series of engagements since 2015, when partnerships were invigorated with a meeting between King Mohammed VI and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

