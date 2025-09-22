Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for RSS Workers: A Landmark Verdict

The Supreme Court ruled that criminal antecedents alone cannot be a reason to deny bail, granting relief to five RSS workers accused in the 2021 killing of SDPI leader K S Shan in Kerala. The high court had canceled their bail, but the apex court restored it with conditions to ensure a fair trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, asserted that criminal antecedents cannot be the sole basis for denying bail, providing relief to five RSS workers accused of murdering SDPI leader K S Shan in December 2021 in Kerala.

The apex court bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, reviewed the chargesheet involving 141 witnesses and acknowledged the protracted nature of the trial. The court emphasized that the accused had not engaged in similar offenses since securing bail.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court set aside a previous Kerala High Court order and reiterated the principle of 'bail is the rule and jail an exception,' subjecting the accused to stringent conditions to ensure cooperation with the trial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

