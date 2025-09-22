Left Menu

Major Victory Against Naxalism: Top Maoist Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh

Two senior Maoist leaders were killed in a combat operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, signaling a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism. Authorities lauded the security forces' efforts, marking a decisive step toward ending Maoist activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:49 IST
Major Victory Against Naxalism: Top Maoist Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two prominent Maoist leaders carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh each were slain during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police confirmed Monday.

Identified as Raju Dada and Kosa Dada, both were high-ranking members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The successful operation drew commendations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a 'major victory' for the security forces. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also praised the encounter as a significant achievement in Chhattisgarh's longstanding battle against Naxalism.

The incident unfolded in Abhujmaad's forests, near Maharashtra, after security forces received intelligence about the movement of senior Maoist cadres. The gunfire exchange lasted several hours before the bodies and a cache of weapons and explosives were recovered. Police continue to collect further details about the criminal records and rewards associated with the deceased leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

 United States
2
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

 United States
3
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
4
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025