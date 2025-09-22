Major Victory Against Naxalism: Top Maoist Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh

Two prominent Maoist leaders carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh each were slain during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police confirmed Monday.

Identified as Raju Dada and Kosa Dada, both were high-ranking members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The successful operation drew commendations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a 'major victory' for the security forces. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also praised the encounter as a significant achievement in Chhattisgarh's longstanding battle against Naxalism.

The incident unfolded in Abhujmaad's forests, near Maharashtra, after security forces received intelligence about the movement of senior Maoist cadres. The gunfire exchange lasted several hours before the bodies and a cache of weapons and explosives were recovered. Police continue to collect further details about the criminal records and rewards associated with the deceased leaders.

