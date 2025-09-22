Rajasthan Trafficking Racket: Girl Rescued from Forced Marriage
In Rajasthan, four people were arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Jhalawar to marry her off in Gujarat. The suspects, including a woman, planned to sell her into a marriage with a much older man. Police rescued the girl and apprehended the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan police have apprehended four individuals accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl from Jhalawar district. The accused allegedly intended to traffic her to Gujarat for marriage with a man nearly twice her age, a senior official confirmed on Monday.
The young victim, a Class 5 student from Jhalrapatan, had gone missing on September 18. Investigations pointed to Mamta Gurjar, who vanished alongside the girl, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Kumar.
Efforts by a special police team, in collaboration with Jaipur's local police, led to the arrest of Mamta and her alleged partner, Makhan Singh, who admitted to planning the trafficking with relatives. The traffickers were detained before they could cross the state border, securing the girl's safe return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- trafficking
- abduction
- Jhalawar
- Gujarat
- forced marriage
- police
- rescue
- suspects
- minor
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Praises Cooperative Reforms and Advocates Organic Farming in Gujarat
Daring Double Rescue: Gujarat Businessmen Saved from Kidnappers
Gujarat Police Ramp Up Measures for Safe Navratri
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms and Hawala Network
Himachal Police Boosts Drug Awareness Amidst Historic Recruitment Drive