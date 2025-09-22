Rajasthan Trafficking Racket: Girl Rescued from Forced Marriage

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan police have apprehended four individuals accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl from Jhalawar district. The accused allegedly intended to traffic her to Gujarat for marriage with a man nearly twice her age, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

The young victim, a Class 5 student from Jhalrapatan, had gone missing on September 18. Investigations pointed to Mamta Gurjar, who vanished alongside the girl, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Kumar.

Efforts by a special police team, in collaboration with Jaipur's local police, led to the arrest of Mamta and her alleged partner, Makhan Singh, who admitted to planning the trafficking with relatives. The traffickers were detained before they could cross the state border, securing the girl's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)