Phishing Scare: Sudha Murty Targeted by Imposter

Sudha Murty, a Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist, reported a cyber scam attempt where an imposter posed as a telecom official to extract personal information. The scammer falsely warned her about mobile disconnection and threatened with airing obscene content. A complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:10 IST
Phishing Scare: Sudha Murty Targeted by Imposter
Sudha Murty, a distinguished Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist, has become the latest victim in a string of phishing attempts targeting public figures. According to a police report filed on Monday, Murty was approached by an unknown individual claiming to be from India's Ministry of Telecommunications.

The incident unfolded on September 5. The scammer, using a fake identity, falsely alleged that Murty's mobile number was improperly registered. The caller attempted to coerce her into providing personal details, threatening a service disconnection and implicating her in accessing obscene material.

The impostor used a spoofed telephone identity that displayed as 'Telecom Dept' on True Caller. Following Murty's complaint, authorities in Bengaluru have registered a case and commenced an investigation under the Information Technology Act.

