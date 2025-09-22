Tensions Rise in Rajasthan: Temple Entry Denied to Dalit Devotees

A group of Dalit men were reportedly assaulted for trying to enter a temple during a religious procession in Rajasthan's Churu district. Police reported the incident on Monday, following an FIR filed by one of the victims, Kanaram Meghwal.

The alleged assault took place on Sunday evening at Sadasar village, during a procession concluding a 'Bhagwat Katha'. The procession, known as 'shobhayatra', moved from the recital venue to a nearby temple. When Meghwal and others tried to enter the temple for 'darshan', they were allegedly stopped by villagers, including Surdas Swami, Shankarlal, Himmat Kumar, and Anil.

According to DSP Satyanarayan Godara, tensions flared up when the Dalit group was asked to wait due to a rush at the temple entrance, leading to an argument. A case has been registered against the four accused, who are currently absconding, with police actively searching for them.