Tensions Rise in Village Over Return of Controversial Spiritual Leader

Tensions are escalating in Bhora Kalan village after an announcement by controversial spiritual leader Jyoti Giri Maharaj that he would return and hold a public feast. The village is on edge with police deployment due to the unrest caused by the leader's planned return.

Jyoti Giri Maharaj, who left the village six years ago following allegations of sexual abuse, has sparked community outrage with his plans. A recent mahapanchayat concluded with a unanimous decision to prevent his return. Villagers and local leaders expressed their staunch opposition to his presence.

Although Jyoti Giri has sought official permission for the event, authorities have yet to grant approval. Law enforcement is actively monitoring the situation to maintain peace, while the community presses for legal action against him.

