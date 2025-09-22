Syrian President Urges Lifting of Caesar Act Sanctions
During his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called for Washington to lift sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act. Sharaa argued that the sanctions are increasingly perceived by Syrians as punitive measures against them, rather than the previous regime.
In a historic appearance at the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called on the United States to lift long-standing sanctions under the Caesar Act.
Sharaa, addressing a summit on the UNGA sidelines, emphasized that these sanctions, initially targeted at the Assad regime, have become unjustifiable.
He highlighted that many Syrians now see these measures as direct attacks on them rather than any attempt at regime change.
