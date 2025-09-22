Tragedy Strikes: Six Teens Drown in Rajasthan's Parvati River

In a harrowing turn of events, six teenagers drowned in the Parvati river in separate incidents across Rajasthan's Kota and Baran districts within a span of 24 hours, police confirmed on Monday. The first incident took place in the Khatoli area of Kota, where four boys slipped into deep waters near Chuara Dham on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border around 1.30 p.m. on Monday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivan Joshi. The body of one of the boys was recovered, while search operations by the State Disaster Response Fund are underway to locate the remaining three.

These local youths, who likely went to visit the Chuara Dham, a nearby place of worship, met with the tragic fate, officials stated. A similar incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon when five boys were overpowered by a strong river current while bathing under a bridge in the Atru area of Baran district. Though three managed to swim to safety, Vishal, 17, and Subhan Mohammed, 13, both residents of Khedliganj in Atru, drowned. Their bodies were retrieved on Monday morning and returned to their families after a post-mortem examination, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babulal reported.

The incidents have sparked conversation about the safety measures needed at local waterways and have left communities in mourning, grappling with the loss of these young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)