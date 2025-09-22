Tragedy in Greater Noida: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife

A shocking incident unfolded on Monday in Greater Noida, as police apprehended a man accused of fatally stabbing his wife. The suspect, Sonu Sharma, aged 28, originally from Bulandshahr district, was reportedly living in Rampur Fatehpur village with his wife, Chanchal Sharma, aged 26.

Sudheer Kumar, the Additional Commissioner of Police for Greater Noida, confirmed the arrest and said the weapon used in the crime was recovered along with a mobile phone. Mr. Sharma has been remanded into judicial custody, and an investigation is being carried out to gather more details.

The crime took place on September 21, and a formal complaint lodged by the victim's mother has prompted a case to be registered under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. During the interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the murder, citing dissatisfaction with his wife's behavior as the motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)