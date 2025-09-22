Left Menu

Chhattisgarh IAS Officers Nabbed: Inside the NAN Scam Unraveling

Two former IAS officers from Chhattisgarh, Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam. Their anticipatory bail was revoked by the Supreme Court, and they have been remanded to ED custody for further questioning in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate apprehended two former IAS officers from Chhattisgarh, Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla, on charges related to the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam. This development followed the Supreme Court's decision to revoke their previously granted anticipatory bail.

Both officers were presented before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which remanded them to ED custody until October 16. The investigation, overseen by the ED's Delhi headquarters, will now see the officers taken to the capital for further questioning.

The arrest is part of a larger probe into alleged malpractices within the state's civil supply scheme, where unaccounted funds and sub-standard food supplies were discovered. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption at higher echelons of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

