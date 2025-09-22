HYDRAA's Major Land Reclamation Success in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has made significant strides in reclaiming government land in the city, Commissioner A V Ranganath announced on Monday. Since its inception in July 2024, HYDRAA has recovered 923 acres of land valued between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 crore.

These efforts have included 96 operations to remove 581 encroachments from properties such as roads, lakes, and parks. Commissioner Ranganath stressed the agency's commitment to safeguarding Hyderabad's future by protecting its natural and government assets.

Beyond land reclamation, HYDRAA is also engaged in providing relief and rescue operations during rains. The Telangana government established HYDRAA with the objective of preventing encroachments on government-owned lands and ensuring the protection of crucial resources like lakes.

