Gehlot Raises Concerns Over Governance in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed significant concern on Monday regarding the governance and public service issues confronting the state.

During a press conference in Bhilwara, Gehlot labeled the anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP government as unprecedented. He noted that residents feel neglected from the government's outset, with unaddressed grievances and numerous unfinished projects.

Gehlot emphasized the urgency of addressing rising crime rates, delayed benefits, and voter rights threats, urging the government for immediate action to prevent democratic decline.

