Left Menu

Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand

The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya strongly criticized the alleged harassment and detention of a Catholic nun, staff, and minors at Tatanagar railway station, labeling it as intimidation against religious minorities. The NPP called for protection of religious freedoms and raised concerns about preserving India's secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:58 IST
Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has condemned the alleged harassment and detention of a Catholic nun, two staff members from Catholic Charities Jamshedpur, and 19 minors at Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand.

Temporary detention by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) was based on unsubstantiated allegations of trafficking and forced religious conversion. Father Birendra Tete from Catholic Charities clarified that the outing was for training in adolescent health and skill development.

The NPP criticized the prolonged detention as intimidation against religious minorities and urged authorities to safeguard constitutional religious freedoms and prevent harassment over lawful charitable activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Reflects on Regret over Biden Reelection Concerns

Kamala Harris Reflects on Regret over Biden Reelection Concerns

 United States
3
Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing Gear

Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing ...

 India
4
Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025