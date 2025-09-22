Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand
The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya strongly criticized the alleged harassment and detention of a Catholic nun, staff, and minors at Tatanagar railway station, labeling it as intimidation against religious minorities. The NPP called for protection of religious freedoms and raised concerns about preserving India's secularism.
The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has condemned the alleged harassment and detention of a Catholic nun, two staff members from Catholic Charities Jamshedpur, and 19 minors at Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand.
Temporary detention by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) was based on unsubstantiated allegations of trafficking and forced religious conversion. Father Birendra Tete from Catholic Charities clarified that the outing was for training in adolescent health and skill development.
The NPP criticized the prolonged detention as intimidation against religious minorities and urged authorities to safeguard constitutional religious freedoms and prevent harassment over lawful charitable activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
