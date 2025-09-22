Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife
The U.S. imposed sanctions on the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, sparking outrage from Brazil's government. They view it as an affront to their sovereignty, and Brazil's Foreign Ministry has refused to accept what they term as another form of aggression.
The recent imposition of U.S. sanctions on the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has sparked a diplomatic row. Brazil's government expressed 'deep indignation,' calling it an attack on the nation's sovereignty.
In a firm statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry declared that the nation will not succumb to what it perceives as aggression.
This development marks an escalating friction between the two countries, emphasizing geopolitical tension in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
