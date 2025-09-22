Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

The recent imposition of U.S. sanctions on the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has sparked a diplomatic row. Brazil's government expressed 'deep indignation,' calling it an attack on the nation's sovereignty.

In a firm statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry declared that the nation will not succumb to what it perceives as aggression.

This development marks an escalating friction between the two countries, emphasizing geopolitical tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)