FCC's Carr Clarifies Stance on Kimmel Controversy
The FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, defended his previous remarks urging Disney and broadcasters to stop airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' highlighting that the host's issues were due to ratings rather than governmental influence. Lawmakers criticized Carr's comments, suggesting they bordered on coercive tactics.
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr stood by his remarks on Monday regarding Disney and local broadcasters about 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' He emphasized that the show's host was not under suspension due to government intervention.
At a New York forum, Carr mentioned, 'Jimmy Kimmel's current standing is a result of his show's ratings, not federal actions.' His statement came amidst criticism from lawmakers over his previous comments.
Carr's earlier comments indicated that Disney and ABC affiliates should reconsider airing the show, suggesting action should be taken 'the easy way or the hard way.' The criticism from lawmakers highlighted potential overreach and coercive undertones in Carr's previous statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
