Left Menu

Defending Airspace: EU's Stance Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the rights of nations to defend their airspace amidst potential violations by Russian planes. Additionally, she recognized the narrowing window for reaching an agreement with Iran to avert renewed sanctions on Tehran, though she admitted uncertainty about a successful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:21 IST
Defending Airspace: EU's Stance Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid increasing geopolitical tensions, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted that any nation has an inherent right to protect its airspace if threatened by foreign military aircraft, such as those from Russia.

At a press briefing, Kallas also highlighted the shrinking timeframe to negotiate a deal between Iran and significant European nations. This agreement is aimed at preventing the reapplication of sanctions targeting Tehran.

Kallas admitted the unpredictability of a successful outcome regarding the potential agreement with Iran, commenting that the prospects remain vague.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

 Global
2
JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 Global
3
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025