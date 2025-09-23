Defending Airspace: EU's Stance Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Amid increasing geopolitical tensions, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted that any nation has an inherent right to protect its airspace if threatened by foreign military aircraft, such as those from Russia.

At a press briefing, Kallas also highlighted the shrinking timeframe to negotiate a deal between Iran and significant European nations. This agreement is aimed at preventing the reapplication of sanctions targeting Tehran.

Kallas admitted the unpredictability of a successful outcome regarding the potential agreement with Iran, commenting that the prospects remain vague.

