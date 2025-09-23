A New Era for Syria: Sharaa's UN Appeal and Regional Diplomacy
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa urged the U.S. to lift sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act during his visit to the UN General Assembly. Negotiations with Israel on security issues are underway, and Sharaa hinted at Syria's potential shift in regional alliances if Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territories.
During an impactful visit to New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called on the United States to revoke sanctions enacted under the 2019 Caesar Act. This visit marks a historical moment as Sharaa becomes the first Syrian leader to attend the UN General Assembly in over six decades.
While attending a summit alongside the General Assembly, Sharaa emphasized that existing sanctions are obsolete and inadvertently target ordinary Syrians. He articulated a vision for economic reconstruction, highlighting Syria's industrious workforce. Despite existing constraints, optimism for future development remains strong as Sharaa plans to address the Assembly's 80th session.
Amid diplomatic talks, Sharaa met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though sanctions remain a contentious issue. Parallel discussions are also exploring a security accord between Syria and Israel, signaling potential shifts in longstanding geopolitical enmities. Prospects for regional stability remain tethered to these diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Sharaa
- UN
- US-sanctions
- Israel
- Syrian-economy
- Caesar-Act
- regional-security
- diplomacy
- Kurds
ALSO READ
Singapore Takes Bold Stance on Israeli Settlements and Palestinian Statehood
Tensions Rise as Israel Plans Home Demolitions
Escalating Tensions: Hospitals Close in Gaza Amidst Israeli Ground Offensive
Israel Strengthens Military Presence During Jewish New Year
The Unfolding Vision of 'Greater Israel': Challenges and Controversies