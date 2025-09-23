Left Menu

A New Era for Syria: Sharaa's UN Appeal and Regional Diplomacy

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa urged the U.S. to lift sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act during his visit to the UN General Assembly. Negotiations with Israel on security issues are underway, and Sharaa hinted at Syria's potential shift in regional alliances if Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territories.

23-09-2025
During an impactful visit to New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called on the United States to revoke sanctions enacted under the 2019 Caesar Act. This visit marks a historical moment as Sharaa becomes the first Syrian leader to attend the UN General Assembly in over six decades.

While attending a summit alongside the General Assembly, Sharaa emphasized that existing sanctions are obsolete and inadvertently target ordinary Syrians. He articulated a vision for economic reconstruction, highlighting Syria's industrious workforce. Despite existing constraints, optimism for future development remains strong as Sharaa plans to address the Assembly's 80th session.

Amid diplomatic talks, Sharaa met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though sanctions remain a contentious issue. Parallel discussions are also exploring a security accord between Syria and Israel, signaling potential shifts in longstanding geopolitical enmities. Prospects for regional stability remain tethered to these diplomatic engagements.

