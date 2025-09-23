Left Menu

Trump's Plan for Gaza Peace and Post-War Governance Unveiled

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to present a peace and post-war governance plan for Gaza to Arab and Muslim leaders, aiming for Israeli withdrawal and Hamas exclusion. The U.S. seeks military and financial support from these countries for the transition and rebuilding process.

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil a significant proposal to Arab and Muslim leaders aimed at achieving peace and outlining post-war governance in Gaza.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, includes representatives from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt. The plan focuses on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and establishing governance without Hamas involvement.

In a strategic move, the U.S. seeks the participation of Arab and Muslim nations in both military and financial capacities to facilitate the transition and rebuilding efforts in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

