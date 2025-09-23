Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal
Congo President Felix Tshisekedi announced that a U.S.-mediated peace deal with Rwanda failed to stop eastern Congo's conflict. Though he appreciated U.S. efforts, tensions remain due to Rwanda's alleged support for M23 rebels. Strategic partnerships with the U.S. and China were also discussed.
Despite a U.S.-mediated peace deal aimed at quelling conflict, fighting continues in eastern Congo, according to President Felix Tshisekedi. The agreement, intended to curtail alleged Rwandan support for M23 rebels, has failed to bring peace, although Rwanda denies these allegations.
The Trump administration, eager to stabilize the region and attract investment, facilitated the peace deal, setting a deadline for its implementation. However, Tshisekedi assured that Congo's mineral resources are not for sale but aimed at a strategic partnership with the U.S., parallel to their existing deal with China.
Efforts continue, with a focus on infrastructure and energy development. Meanwhile, the success of the deal depends on Rwanda's actions and direct negotiations are ongoing. Tshisekedi hinted at prisoner exchanges, which may depend on the Red Cross's intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
