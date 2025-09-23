Left Menu

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

The foreign ministers from South Korea, Japan, and the United States have issued a joint statement expressing concern over destabilizing activities near Taiwan and opposing unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea. The statement, issued after their New York meeting, reflects ongoing challenges involving China's territorial assertions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 07:30 IST
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and the United States have voiced their concerns over rising destabilizing activities around Taiwan, according to a joint statement released following their meeting in New York on Monday.

The statement also explicitly opposes unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, which the ministers stressed as a significant international issue. Although China was not specifically named, the statement comes amidst heightened tensions between Beijing and Western allies regarding territorial disputes.

These disputes, primarily over the South China Sea's islands and resources, have remained unresolved for years, affecting several Southeast Asian nations. The ministers also reconfirmed their commitment to dismantling North Korea's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025