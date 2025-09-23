Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and the United States have voiced their concerns over rising destabilizing activities around Taiwan, according to a joint statement released following their meeting in New York on Monday.

The statement also explicitly opposes unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, which the ministers stressed as a significant international issue. Although China was not specifically named, the statement comes amidst heightened tensions between Beijing and Western allies regarding territorial disputes.

These disputes, primarily over the South China Sea's islands and resources, have remained unresolved for years, affecting several Southeast Asian nations. The ministers also reconfirmed their commitment to dismantling North Korea's nuclear program.

