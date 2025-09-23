Disney U-turn: Jimmy Kimmel Back on Air Amid Controversy

Disney announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to late-night television, just days after pulling the show due to a regulatory threat over the host's comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

This decision represents a significant pushback from Disney against the Trump administration's intensifying scrutiny of media outlets perceived as critical.

Kimmel's remarks drew the ire of conservatives and resulted in calls for a boycott of Disney's streaming service. Meanwhile, political figures from both parties criticized the FCC's attempt to penalize Disney.

(With inputs from agencies.)