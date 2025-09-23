Left Menu

Disney U-turn: Jimmy Kimmel Back on Air Amid Controversy

Disney reinstates 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' amid threats of regulatory action following Kimmel's controversial comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination. Pressure from both political parties and a consumer boycott led to Disney's decision, highlighting tensions between business interests and free speech amid political scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:01 IST
Disney U-turn: Jimmy Kimmel Back on Air Amid Controversy

Disney announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to late-night television, just days after pulling the show due to a regulatory threat over the host's comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

This decision represents a significant pushback from Disney against the Trump administration's intensifying scrutiny of media outlets perceived as critical.

Kimmel's remarks drew the ire of conservatives and resulted in calls for a boycott of Disney's streaming service. Meanwhile, political figures from both parties criticized the FCC's attempt to penalize Disney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

