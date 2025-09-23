Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

A video involving Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader Nafees has ignited public uproar. After a series of posters reading 'I Love Muhammad' were called into question, the situation reached a boiling point. In the footage, Nafees is seen confronting Qila police officer Subhash Kumar, escalating tensions over religious expression.

The incident echoes a prior dispute initiated by the installation of similar posters in Kanpur, which saw an FIR filed against multiple individuals. The polarizing debate over these posters has drawn interventions from Hindu organizations and activist leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who defended the expression as non-criminal.

In a related development, a provocative Instagram post has further fueled the situation. Salim Raza reported that an individual incited religious tension by targeting his son's social media account with inflammatory content. Authorities are investigating both incidents firmly, underscoring that any attempt to disrupt peace via religious provocations will face serious legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)