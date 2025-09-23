Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has highlighted the potential repercussions of ongoing negotiations with the United States concerning tariffs, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The discussions have raised concerns within the foreign exchange market.

Currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, President Lee's agenda includes finalizing a trade agreement aimed at reducing import duties that were set by former President Donald Trump. The success of these talks could have significant economic implications.

President Lee pointed out that a massive investment from South Korea in the United States, planned as part of the agreement, could adversely impact the country's foreign exchange reserves, intensifying the financial stakes of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)