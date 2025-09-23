Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, while attending a UN General Assembly meeting in New York, expressed concerns about ongoing tariff negotiations with the US. The talks aim to reduce import duties introduced by Donald Trump, potentially affecting South Korea's foreign exchange reserves due to a significant U.S. investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:12 IST
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has highlighted the potential repercussions of ongoing negotiations with the United States concerning tariffs, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The discussions have raised concerns within the foreign exchange market.

Currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, President Lee's agenda includes finalizing a trade agreement aimed at reducing import duties that were set by former President Donald Trump. The success of these talks could have significant economic implications.

President Lee pointed out that a massive investment from South Korea in the United States, planned as part of the agreement, could adversely impact the country's foreign exchange reserves, intensifying the financial stakes of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

 Global
2
Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

 Russian Federation
3
The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

 Global
4
Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025