Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move
Nvidia plans a $100bn investment in OpenAI, boosting AI development. Orsted resumes US offshore wind projects after a favorable court ruling. France formally recognizes Palestinian statehood, urging an end to Gaza conflicts. These stories remain unverified by Reuters.
Nvidia is set to make a colossal investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI, aiming to secure a major stake in the famed ChatGPT developer. This strategic move is part of a joint plan to construct data centers that will drive artificial intelligence advancements.
Orsted, a Danish energy company, has received the green light from a federal judge to recommence its offshore wind farm projects in the United States. This decision is a significant relief for the company following a series of challenges.
The French government has officially acknowledged Palestinian statehood, joining a global call for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that no justification exists for Israel's continued military actions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
