Left Menu

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia plans a $100bn investment in OpenAI, boosting AI development. Orsted resumes US offshore wind projects after a favorable court ruling. France formally recognizes Palestinian statehood, urging an end to Gaza conflicts. These stories remain unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:42 IST
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia is set to make a colossal investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI, aiming to secure a major stake in the famed ChatGPT developer. This strategic move is part of a joint plan to construct data centers that will drive artificial intelligence advancements.

Orsted, a Danish energy company, has received the green light from a federal judge to recommence its offshore wind farm projects in the United States. This decision is a significant relief for the company following a series of challenges.

The French government has officially acknowledged Palestinian statehood, joining a global call for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that no justification exists for Israel's continued military actions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

 Global
2
Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

 Russian Federation
3
The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

 Global
4
Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025