Thane CSR Loan Scam: Four Accused in Rs 97.75 Lakh Fraud
Police in Thane district registered a case against four individuals for defrauding an interior decorator of Rs 97.75 lakh. They falsely promised a business loan via CSR funds, secured a bank guarantee, but returned only Rs 1.5 lakh. Efforts are ongoing to trace the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a significant fraud case, the police in Thane's Badlapur area have registered a case against four individuals for allegedly cheating an interior decorator of Rs 97.75 lakh.
According to officials, the accused convinced their 45-year-old victim by promising a substantial business loan of Rs 2.75 crore sourced from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.
Upon gaining his trust, they urged the decorator to deposit a bank guarantee, leading him to pay Rs 99.25 lakh. However, the loan never materialized, and only Rs 1.5 lakh was partially refunded. The decorator filed a police complaint on Monday, and efforts to locate the suspects are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- CSR
- loan fraud
- interior decorator
- bank guarantee
- police
- scam
- business loan
- fraud case
- accused
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Rebukes Police Officer for Misconduct in Court
ED Crackdown: Jharkhand-Delhi Land Scam Exposed
Mysterious Death of Policeman Outside Minister's Residence Sparks Probe
Odisha Police Under Fire: Two Suspended After Custodial Death and Gang Rape Allegations
Supreme Court Probes Real Estate Scam: The Unholy Nexus Revealed