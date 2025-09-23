Todd McClay Heads to Malaysia for ASEAN Trade Talks as NZ Marks 50-Year Partnership

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay departs today for Kuala Lumpur to attend a series of high-level ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meetings, in a visit that underscores New Zealand’s growing commitment to Southeast Asia and its ambitions to expand trade opportunities.

The trip coincides with the 50th anniversary of New Zealand’s Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN, a milestone McClay says highlights how far the relationship has come and why the Government is committed to elevating it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

ASEAN: A Vital Trade Partner

ASEAN collectively represents New Zealand’s fourth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth more than $29 billion annually. Trade has surged in recent years, and officials say the potential for further growth remains strong.

“Over the past 15 years, trade with ASEAN has more than doubled under the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA),” McClay said. “With ASEAN’s combined GDP worth more than USD $4.1 trillion, Kiwi exporters are well-placed to seize even greater opportunities.”

The Government has set an ambitious target to double the value of New Zealand’s exports within 10 years, and McClay said strengthening ties with ASEAN is central to achieving that goal.

Focus of the Visit

McClay’s mission in Malaysia will be to advance New Zealand’s trade priorities with ASEAN counterparts, build stronger relationships with regional partners, and provide Kiwi exporters with greater certainty in an increasingly volatile global environment.

“At a time of global uncertainty, strong trade ties with ASEAN, and through AANZFTA, are essential. They mean more opportunities for exporters, more jobs for New Zealanders, and more growth across our regions,” McClay said.

The Minister will participate in three major meetings during his visit:

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministers’ Meeting – a key platform to discuss progress on the world’s largest free trade agreement.

ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Closer Economic Relations (CER) Meeting – building on trans-Tasman collaboration with Australia in regional trade.

East Asia Summit Economic Ministers’ Meeting – engaging with a wider group of Asia-Pacific partners to strengthen supply chains and cooperation.

Strategic Significance

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is a bloc of 10 member states with a rapidly growing economy and a young, dynamic population. For New Zealand, deepening trade and investment links with the region means access to diverse markets, ranging from agriculture and food exports to education and technology services.

Officials note that ASEAN’s strategic location and role in regional supply chains make it a crucial partner at a time when global trade is being reshaped by geopolitical tensions, climate change challenges, and shifting consumer demand.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

McClay said the meetings will also focus on ensuring that trade frameworks remain resilient and continue to deliver real benefits to businesses and workers. The Minister is expected to highlight the role of free trade agreements like AANZFTA and RCEP in ensuring transparent, rules-based trade, which provides certainty for exporters.

“This visit is about keeping doors open for New Zealand exporters and making sure we’re well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic regions,” he said.

Travel Details

Minister McClay departed New Zealand on 23 September and will return on 26 September, following the series of engagements in Kuala Lumpur. His visit is part of the Government’s broader agenda to boost trade, attract investment, and strengthen New Zealand’s global economic partnerships.