UNICEF Condemns Deadly Drone Attack on Mosque in Al Fasher, Calls for Accountability

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned in the strongest terms a drone strike on a mosque near the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people in Al Fasher, describing it as “shocking and unconscionable.”

The attack, which occurred during Fajr (dawn) prayers three days ago, reportedly killed at least 11 children aged 6 to 15, while injuring many others. The strike also damaged adjacent homes, devastating already vulnerable families.

Children Under Siege

For more than 500 days, children in Al Fasher have lived under a relentless siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing blockade has left tens of thousands of civilians trapped, with little or no access to food, clean water, healthcare, and education.

“Children are trapped by violence, forced to witness horrors no child should ever see,” UNICEF said in its statement. “This latest attack has torn apart families and destroyed any remaining sense of safety for children who have already suffered so much.”

Humanitarian Aid Targeted

Adding to the crisis, a UNICEF-supported water tanker delivering clean water to 8,500 displaced people and hospital patients was hit by another drone yesterday. Among its destinations was Al Saudi hospital, one of the few remaining health facilities still operating in Al Fasher.

This marks the third UNICEF-supported truck targeted in the last three months, jeopardising both humanitarian workers and life-saving supplies.

With Al Fasher under siege, water trucking has become the lifeline for displaced families and hospitals. Disruptions to these services, UNICEF warned, force families to rely on unsafe water sources, risking a deadly spike in cholera, diarrheal diseases, and child malnutrition.

Children as Victims of War

UNICEF underscored that homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship are protected under international humanitarian law but are increasingly being turned into targets in Darfur’s conflict.

“It is outrageous that children continue to be killed, maimed, and traumatized in a conflict they did not start and cannot control,” the agency stressed.

Call for International Action

UNICEF demanded that all parties to the conflict immediately:

End indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Respect their obligations under international humanitarian law .

Ensure the protection of children at all times .

Allow safe passage for humanitarian aid to reach besieged communities.

The agency also called for a prompt and thorough investigation into the drone strikes and emphasized that those responsible must be held fully accountable.

“Children’s lives are at stake, and impunity cannot be tolerated,” UNICEF stated.

Standing With Sudan’s Children

UNICEF reiterated its commitment to remain present and engaged in Sudan, despite the dangers, continuing to deliver aid where possible.

“Every child has the right to safety. UNICEF stands with the children of Al Fasher and across Sudan,” the statement concluded. “We will not relent in demanding their protection and amplifying their voices until the violence ends.”