In a radical move, China's top court has declared workarounds between employers and employees to evade social insurance contributions as invalid. This decision is intended to rejuvenate underfunded pension plans but simultaneously presents challenges to employment as businesses face increased operational costs.

Despite the court's decision, many small business owners are resisting compliance. Some offer contracts that exclude mandatory social insurance payments, revealing the strains on businesses as Beijing attempts to transition to a consumer-driven economic model. Many employers fear that full compliance could lead to financial difficulties or even bankruptcy.

The court ruling occurs in the context of broader economic pressures, including deflationary trends and trade tensions with the U.S. Although some businesses like Zhe Film are moving towards compliance, others remain hesitant, worried that enforcing this rule stringently could impact their viability in a competitive market.

