Left Menu

Western Nations Urge Reopening of Gaza-West Bank Medical Corridor

Several Western nations have called for the reopening of the medical corridor between Gaza and the West Bank, offering financial and medical support. They appeal to Israel to allow medical evacuations and lift restrictions on medical supplies, amidst claims of genocidal conditions in Gaza, where a healthcare crisis persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:54 IST
Western Nations Urge Reopening of Gaza-West Bank Medical Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dozens of Western countries on Monday called for the reopening of the medical corridor connecting Gaza with the Israeli-occupied West Bank. They offered to provide financial aid, medical staff, or equipment to help treat Gaza's patients in the West Bank.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and Poland were among the signatories of this joint appeal, though notably, the United States was absent. The statement urged Israel to lift restrictions on medicine and medical equipment deliveries to Gaza.

There was no immediate response from Israel, which has previously denied similar appeals, citing security concerns. Aid agencies report a severe health crisis in Gaza, with arguments over the legality and morality of Israel's blockade and military actions ongoing internationally.

TRENDING

1
Wildfire Smoke: Unexpected Guardian for Canola Crops

Wildfire Smoke: Unexpected Guardian for Canola Crops

 Global
2
U.S. Ryder Cup Team Gears Up for Battle at Bethpage Black

U.S. Ryder Cup Team Gears Up for Battle at Bethpage Black

 United States
3
Kolkata Deluge: Flights Grounded Amid Massive Flooding

Kolkata Deluge: Flights Grounded Amid Massive Flooding

 India
4
Europe's Ryder Cup Contenders: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Line-Up

Europe's Ryder Cup Contenders: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Line-Up

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025