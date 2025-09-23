Western Nations Urge Reopening of Gaza-West Bank Medical Corridor

Dozens of Western countries on Monday called for the reopening of the medical corridor connecting Gaza with the Israeli-occupied West Bank. They offered to provide financial aid, medical staff, or equipment to help treat Gaza's patients in the West Bank.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and Poland were among the signatories of this joint appeal, though notably, the United States was absent. The statement urged Israel to lift restrictions on medicine and medical equipment deliveries to Gaza.

There was no immediate response from Israel, which has previously denied similar appeals, citing security concerns. Aid agencies report a severe health crisis in Gaza, with arguments over the legality and morality of Israel's blockade and military actions ongoing internationally.