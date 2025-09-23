Tensions in the Sky: Indo-Pak Airspace Standoff Extended

In a continuing standoff that underscores regional tensions, India and Pakistan have extended the closure of their respective airspace to each other's civilian and military aircraft until October 24.

The decision comes after the April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and led to immediate reciprocal airspace restrictions as measures of security and caution.

Both countries have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) detailing the extensions, emphasizing the ongoing restrictions on aircraft operated, owned, or leased from either country, including military operations. This recent extension highlights the protracted nature of the dispute and its implications for aviation in the region.

