Karnataka's Controversial Crowd Control Bill Under Scrutiny

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has established a committee to scrutinize the recently proposed Karnataka Crowd Control Bill, 2025. This decision responds to growing concerns from opposition parties about the potential restrictions the bill could impose on protests and cultural gatherings.

Spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, this initiative follows a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium in June, resulting in 11 fatalities. The bill introduces strict regulations for mass gatherings and penalizes non-compliance heavily, with significant fines and possible imprisonment for organizers.

Passed amidst contentious debate, amendments were made, including reducing the required permission period for events and halving indemnity bonds for religious events. However, uncertainties remain about its impact on religious festivals, with critics citing police empowerment as a tool against protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)