Karnataka's Controversial Crowd Control Bill Under Scrutiny
Karnataka has formed an 11-member committee to scrutinize a new crowd control bill sparked by concerns of protest curtailment and its impact on cultural events. This legislation, introduced due to a recent stampede incident, sets legal frameworks for managing large gatherings, with penalties for organizers failing to comply.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has established a committee to scrutinize the recently proposed Karnataka Crowd Control Bill, 2025. This decision responds to growing concerns from opposition parties about the potential restrictions the bill could impose on protests and cultural gatherings.
Spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, this initiative follows a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium in June, resulting in 11 fatalities. The bill introduces strict regulations for mass gatherings and penalizes non-compliance heavily, with significant fines and possible imprisonment for organizers.
Passed amidst contentious debate, amendments were made, including reducing the required permission period for events and halving indemnity bonds for religious events. However, uncertainties remain about its impact on religious festivals, with critics citing police empowerment as a tool against protestors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Crowd Control
- Bill
- 2025
- Legislation
- Protests
- Cultural Events
- Stampede
- Assembly
- Opposition
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly in Tumult: BJD Protests Over BDO Empowerment
Students Demand Resignation of WBNUJS Vice-Chancellor Amid Protests
Protests Erupt in New York as Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief Yunus Faces Backlash
Dockworkers Strike: Ports Blocked Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
Italy Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Gaza Offensive