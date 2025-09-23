Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Crowd Control Bill Under Scrutiny

Karnataka has formed an 11-member committee to scrutinize a new crowd control bill sparked by concerns of protest curtailment and its impact on cultural events. This legislation, introduced due to a recent stampede incident, sets legal frameworks for managing large gatherings, with penalties for organizers failing to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:15 IST
Karnataka's Controversial Crowd Control Bill Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has established a committee to scrutinize the recently proposed Karnataka Crowd Control Bill, 2025. This decision responds to growing concerns from opposition parties about the potential restrictions the bill could impose on protests and cultural gatherings.

Spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, this initiative follows a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium in June, resulting in 11 fatalities. The bill introduces strict regulations for mass gatherings and penalizes non-compliance heavily, with significant fines and possible imprisonment for organizers.

Passed amidst contentious debate, amendments were made, including reducing the required permission period for events and halving indemnity bonds for religious events. However, uncertainties remain about its impact on religious festivals, with critics citing police empowerment as a tool against protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru's Rs 14 Lakh Scam Bust

Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru's Rs 14 Lakh Scam Bust

 India
2
Schneider Electric Joins Forces with ISRO for Space Automation Technology

Schneider Electric Joins Forces with ISRO for Space Automation Technology

 India
3
Trump's Visa Fee Hike: A Boon or Bane for Tech Innovation?

Trump's Visa Fee Hike: A Boon or Bane for Tech Innovation?

 Global
4
Food Safety Scrutiny: Unpacking the Buckwheat Flour Incident in Delhi

Food Safety Scrutiny: Unpacking the Buckwheat Flour Incident in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025