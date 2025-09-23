Trilateral Concerns: Taiwan's Stability Amid South China Sea Disputes

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and the United States have expressed growing concerns about destabilizing activities in the Taiwan region. Meeting recently, the leaders released a joint statement underscoring their opposition to unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea.

While the statement did not directly mention China, it arrives amidst ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington, rising over disputed territories and China's increased military actions. China rebuked the remarks, condemning them as irresponsible and urged diplomatic resolution to regional issues.

Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed gratitude for the international support, reiterating its commitment to collaborating with allies such as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea to secure stability in the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific area.

