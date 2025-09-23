Left Menu

Trilateral Concerns: Taiwan's Stability Amid South China Sea Disputes

Foreign ministers from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. voiced concerns about Taiwan's security and opposed unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea in a joint statement. This comes as China criticized their remarks. Taiwan welcomed the support, aiming to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

23-09-2025
The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and the United States have expressed growing concerns about destabilizing activities in the Taiwan region. Meeting recently, the leaders released a joint statement underscoring their opposition to unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea.

While the statement did not directly mention China, it arrives amidst ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington, rising over disputed territories and China's increased military actions. China rebuked the remarks, condemning them as irresponsible and urged diplomatic resolution to regional issues.

Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed gratitude for the international support, reiterating its commitment to collaborating with allies such as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea to secure stability in the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific area.

