Controversial Deportation: The Case of Orville Isaac Etoria

Orville Isaac Etoria, a Jamaican national recently deported to Eswatini by the Trump administration, has been repatriated to Jamaica. The Eswatini government confirmed the return of Etoria, who was previously one of five deported third-country nationals under the U.S.'s immigration crackdown.

According to a statement from Eswatini, Etoria arrived safely in Jamaica, greeted warmly by his family. His return comes amid wider U.S. efforts to deport illegal immigrants to third-party countries, a policy criticized for its harsh treatment of those involved.

Etoria was previously convicted of murder in the U.S. and served a 25-year sentence. Legal advocates assert that his subsequent deportation was unjust, lacking due process, and argue that the policy is intended to instill fear among migrants.

