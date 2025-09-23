Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: The Copenhagen Airport Incident

Denmark experienced the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure with drones disrupting operations at Copenhagen airport. Suspicions point towards potential Russian involvement, as similar incidents have been reported in other parts of Europe. Authorities are investigating, with significant impact on Nordic air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drones causing significant disruption at Denmark's main airport on Monday are being regarded as the most severe attack on its critical infrastructure so far, linked to a series of suspected Russian incursions across Europe.

The sightings of large drones near Copenhagen airport led to a near four-hour halt in flights, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Authorities are not excluding any possibilities regarding the source of these drones.

The incidents have raised concerns amid recent suspected Russian drone and airspace violations in Europe. However, Russia's ambassador to Denmark has dismissed these allegations as an attempt to provoke military confrontation.

