Drone Disruptions: The Copenhagen Airport Incident

Drones causing significant disruption at Denmark's main airport on Monday are being regarded as the most severe attack on its critical infrastructure so far, linked to a series of suspected Russian incursions across Europe.

The sightings of large drones near Copenhagen airport led to a near four-hour halt in flights, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Authorities are not excluding any possibilities regarding the source of these drones.

The incidents have raised concerns amid recent suspected Russian drone and airspace violations in Europe. However, Russia's ambassador to Denmark has dismissed these allegations as an attempt to provoke military confrontation.