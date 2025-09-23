Left Menu

Uncharted Waters: Sri Lanka's Billion-Dollar Quest for Justice in Marine Catastrophe

Sri Lanka faces a legal challenge as it seeks USD 1 billion in compensation from the company owning the Singapore-flagged vessel MV X-Press Pearl, which caused a major marine disaster in the Indian Ocean. The vessel's owners dispute the court order, citing maritime liability concerns.

Updated: 23-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:51 IST
Uncharted Waters: Sri Lanka's Billion-Dollar Quest for Justice in Marine Catastrophe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government is preparing to consult the Attorney General after the company owning the MV X-Press Pearl vessel refused to comply with a USD 1 billion compensation order following a devastating marine incident in May 2021.

The Singapore-flagged ship, carrying hazardous chemicals, caught fire near Colombo, leading to widespread pollution and the deaths of marine life.

The vessel's owners challenge the court ruling, warning it could set a precedent, while Sri Lanka pursues legal action against key ship personnel involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

