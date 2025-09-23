Uncharted Waters: Sri Lanka's Billion-Dollar Quest for Justice in Marine Catastrophe

The Sri Lankan government is preparing to consult the Attorney General after the company owning the MV X-Press Pearl vessel refused to comply with a USD 1 billion compensation order following a devastating marine incident in May 2021.

The Singapore-flagged ship, carrying hazardous chemicals, caught fire near Colombo, leading to widespread pollution and the deaths of marine life.

The vessel's owners challenge the court ruling, warning it could set a precedent, while Sri Lanka pursues legal action against key ship personnel involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)