Uncharted Waters: Sri Lanka's Billion-Dollar Quest for Justice in Marine Catastrophe
Sri Lanka faces a legal challenge as it seeks USD 1 billion in compensation from the company owning the Singapore-flagged vessel MV X-Press Pearl, which caused a major marine disaster in the Indian Ocean. The vessel's owners dispute the court order, citing maritime liability concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Sri Lankan government is preparing to consult the Attorney General after the company owning the MV X-Press Pearl vessel refused to comply with a USD 1 billion compensation order following a devastating marine incident in May 2021.
The Singapore-flagged ship, carrying hazardous chemicals, caught fire near Colombo, leading to widespread pollution and the deaths of marine life.
The vessel's owners challenge the court ruling, warning it could set a precedent, while Sri Lanka pursues legal action against key ship personnel involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement