Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Makes Key Governance Decisions

In a significant move to boost governance and development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presided over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The session was pivotal in setting the administrative and developmental agenda for the region.

Attendees included the Council of Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, and notable ministers such as Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also in attendance to contribute to the discussions.

Key topics comprised public welfare, administrative efficiency, and strategic developmental priorities, marking a noteworthy effort towards enhancing governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)