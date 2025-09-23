Left Menu

Sentence for Assault: Spark of Protests Across UK on Migrant Housing

An Ethiopian asylum-seeker, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, received a 12-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in the UK. His conviction incited mass protests against migrants, with demonstrations occurring nationwide. These events highlight tensions around the use of hotels for migrant housing.

In a case that has ignited significant public outcry, a British judge sentenced Ethiopian asylum-seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu to 12 months in prison for sexual offenses against a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu, found guilty of five offenses, including sexual assault and harassment, was staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping when the incidents occurred. This case has sparked protests across the United Kingdom, with many opposing the government's practice of housing migrants in hotels.

The sentencing has fueled debates over immigration policies as tensions rise in communities hosting migrant accommodations. Critics argue the practice is costly to taxpayers and leaves migrants vulnerable to hostility from local residents.

