Family Tragedy in Delhi Unfolds Amid Suspicion and Violence
In Delhi's Khyala, Istekhar Ahmad, suspecting infidelity, brutally murdered his sister-in-law, Nusrat, and injured his niece and another relative. Nusrat, a bouncer and sole breadwinner, was attacked while serving tea. The accused was arrested on-site, and authorities are investigating the motives behind the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Delhi's Khyala district, a man named Istekhar Ahmad, also known as Babbu, allegedly killed his sister-in-law and injured his niece and another relative on suspicions of aiding his wife's elopement with another man.
The accused targeted Nusrat, a 39-year-old bouncer, as she offered him tea. Armed with a newly purchased cleaver hidden in a tiffin box, Ahmad reportedly attacked her fatally, striking multiple times on the chest and neck.
The violent spree did not end there, as the accused also brutally injured Nusrat's daughter, and sister-in-law, before being apprehended by family members and handed over to the police. Investigations are underway to determine the exact motive behind this family tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
