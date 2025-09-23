Secret Service Shuts Down Threatening Network Near UN General Assembly

In a significant security operation, the U.S. Secret Service dismantled a sophisticated electronic network around New York that was used to threaten government officials. This action came just hours before President Trump addressed the UN General Assembly, heightening the operation's urgency.

The agency's findings highlighted communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals known to federal authorities. The operation saw the seizure of over 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards, aimed at neutralizing a telecommunications threat to U.S. officials.

This network, located in the tri-state area of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, had the potential to disable cell phone towers in New York City. Forensic analysis of data equivalent to 100,000 cell phones is ongoing to uncover more details about the threat's origins and targets.