Left Menu

Secret Service Shuts Down Threatening Network Near UN General Assembly

The U.S. Secret Service dismantled a network of electronic devices used to threaten U.S. officials near the UN General Assembly in New York. The crackdown involved seizing over 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards, eliminating a significant telecommunications risk posed to government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:41 IST
Secret Service Shuts Down Threatening Network Near UN General Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant security operation, the U.S. Secret Service dismantled a sophisticated electronic network around New York that was used to threaten government officials. This action came just hours before President Trump addressed the UN General Assembly, heightening the operation's urgency.

The agency's findings highlighted communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals known to federal authorities. The operation saw the seizure of over 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards, aimed at neutralizing a telecommunications threat to U.S. officials.

This network, located in the tri-state area of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, had the potential to disable cell phone towers in New York City. Forensic analysis of data equivalent to 100,000 cell phones is ongoing to uncover more details about the threat's origins and targets.

TRENDING

1
Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

 Switzerland
2
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

 India
3
Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

 Global
4
Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025