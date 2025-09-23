Global Leadership Convenes: Key Events at the UN General Assembly

The United Nations General Assembly is in full swing in New York, bringing together world leaders to tackle pressing international issues. Leaders from countries such as South Korea, Jordan, Pakistan, and more are scheduled for bilateral meetings.

High-profile discussions are set to address critical topics, including free trade, the situation in the Middle East, and climate change. One significant meeting involves the UN Security Council focusing on the ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

Simultaneously, economic ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are meeting to discuss trade and investment, highlighting the global emphasis on international economic cooperation. This assembly serves as a vital platform for diplomatic discourse and policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)