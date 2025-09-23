Left Menu

Maharashtra Races Against Time to Address Devastating Flood Impact

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has declared a rapid damage assessment process for the flood-stricken Marathwada region. The government aims to promptly aid impacted farmers. The state, collaborating with the central government, plans compensation and relief efforts, as the region reels from deadly rains causing immense damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Races Against Time to Address Devastating Flood Impact
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of severe flooding in the Marathwada region, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced immediate damage assessment efforts. The focus is on delivering prompt aid to affected farmers, with panchanama or damage assessment being prioritized on a war footing.

Shinde acknowledged the tragic losses suffered, which include the deaths of residents and livestock due to torrential rains across eight districts. He assured the public of compensation and emphasized the state government's unwavering support for farmers, as well as collaboration with the central government for relief measures.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is coordinating with the Central government to address the situation. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar will visit flood-affected areas to mitigate the threat of disease outbreaks, with medical supplies and teams mobilized for relief efforts. The relentless rains have caused significant damage, particularly in Dharashiv district, where emergency rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025