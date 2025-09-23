Maharashtra Races Against Time to Address Devastating Flood Impact

In the wake of severe flooding in the Marathwada region, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced immediate damage assessment efforts. The focus is on delivering prompt aid to affected farmers, with panchanama or damage assessment being prioritized on a war footing.

Shinde acknowledged the tragic losses suffered, which include the deaths of residents and livestock due to torrential rains across eight districts. He assured the public of compensation and emphasized the state government's unwavering support for farmers, as well as collaboration with the central government for relief measures.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is coordinating with the Central government to address the situation. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar will visit flood-affected areas to mitigate the threat of disease outbreaks, with medical supplies and teams mobilized for relief efforts. The relentless rains have caused significant damage, particularly in Dharashiv district, where emergency rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)