Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Backward Classes Survey

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is under scrutiny over allegations of external influence in conducting its Social and Education Survey. The BJP accuses the commission of not independently removing specific castes with Christian suffixes from its list, despite assurances to the contrary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Backward Classes Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes faces accusations from the BJP of being influenced externally in its operations. The controversy centers on the recent Social and Education Survey, known as the 'caste census,' where the commission allegedly failed to independently mask certain castes with dual identity nomenclatures.

Opposition leaders argue that 14 SC/ST castes, previously listed with a Christian suffix, remain unmasked in the survey app, contrary to the commission's claims. The BJP insists on the need to hide these identities, citing concerns over transparency and fairness in the enumeration process.

Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik clarified that these castes had been removed from the list prior to the survey. Despite the clarification, BJP leaders continue to assert that the commission operates under external control, potentially compromising fair reservation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Push to Cut Russian Oil Ties

Europe's Push to Cut Russian Oil Ties

 Global
2
NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments

NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments

 India
3
Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions

Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions

 India
4
NATO's Stern Warning to Russia Following Airspace Incidents

NATO's Stern Warning to Russia Following Airspace Incidents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025