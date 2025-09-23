Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Backward Classes Survey
The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is under scrutiny over allegations of external influence in conducting its Social and Education Survey. The BJP accuses the commission of not independently removing specific castes with Christian suffixes from its list, despite assurances to the contrary.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes faces accusations from the BJP of being influenced externally in its operations. The controversy centers on the recent Social and Education Survey, known as the 'caste census,' where the commission allegedly failed to independently mask certain castes with dual identity nomenclatures.
Opposition leaders argue that 14 SC/ST castes, previously listed with a Christian suffix, remain unmasked in the survey app, contrary to the commission's claims. The BJP insists on the need to hide these identities, citing concerns over transparency and fairness in the enumeration process.
Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik clarified that these castes had been removed from the list prior to the survey. Despite the clarification, BJP leaders continue to assert that the commission operates under external control, potentially compromising fair reservation practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heritage Preservation: Sikh and Guru Ravidas Museums to Inspire Future Generations
Hunger for Justice: Dhangar Community's Call for Reservation Recognition
Tensions Ignite: Car Arson Amid Maharashtra Reservation Strife
Nagaland's Reservation Policy Under Review Amid Tribal Protests
Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation