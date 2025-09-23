Supreme Court Slams CBI Over Inaction in Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its inability to apprehend two absconding police officers involved in the custodial death of a 24-year-old in Madhya Pradesh. Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, presiding over a contempt plea by the victim's mother, expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's progress despite a prior order transferring investigation duties to them.

Questioning the CBI's efficacy, the court directed the agency to arrest the officers, identified as Sanjiv Singh Mawai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, within a month. The bench also warned the CBI to safeguard the victim's uncle, the sole eyewitness currently under judicial custody, from potential harm.

The court noted the officers had evaded capture since April, casting doubt on the CBI's efforts, despite issued non-bailable warrants. Accusing the bureau of shielding the absconding officers, the court mandated a status report be filed on the investigation's progress by September 25, threatening contempt charges for further non-compliance.

