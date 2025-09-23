Left Menu

Lula's Stern Rebuke of U.S. Policy Sparks Global Debate

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized U.S. unilateral actions against Brazil in his U.N. General Assembly speech. He condemned sanctions and tariffs following the conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro for a coup attempt. Lula emphasized the importance of sovereignty and due process in democracies.

Lula da Silva

The Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, delivered a strong message at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, condemning the U.S.'s unilateral actions against Brazil. Lula criticized the imposition of tariffs, visa restrictions, and sanctions following the conviction of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro over a failed coup attempt.

Recently, the U.S. ratcheted up pressure by sanctioning the wife of a key judge and revoking visas of Brazilian officials. Earlier, tariffs were increased on Brazilian goods and sanctions were placed on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Defending Brazil's legal proceedings, Lula highlighted that Bolsonaro was afforded full rights to defense during his trial. He emphasized that Brazil's message to the world is clear: its democracy and sovereignty cannot be compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

