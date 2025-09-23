UN Report Highlights Israeli Intent in Gaza

A United Nations commission has issued a report indicating Israel's intent to establish permanent control over the Gaza Strip and ensure a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. The report details extensive, systematic demolition of civilian infrastructure by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The commission claims these actions have led to Israel expanding its control to 75% of the Gaza Strip by mid-year, with modifications to geography through military corridors and buffer zones. The Israeli government maintains its conflict is with Hamas, not Gaza's civilian population.

In response, Israel's mission in Geneva strongly dismissed the findings, accusing Hamas of having genocidal intent towards Israel and questioning the commission's agenda. The debate over the report's credibility continues to escalate global tensions.

