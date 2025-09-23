Left Menu

UN Report Highlights Israeli Intent in Gaza

A United Nations commission report accuses Israel of aiming to establish permanent control over Gaza and ensure a Jewish majority in the West Bank. It highlights extensive demolition of infrastructure in Gaza, claiming Israel expanded control to 75% of the strip. Israel refutes the report's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:47 IST
UN Report Highlights Israeli Intent in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations commission has issued a report indicating Israel's intent to establish permanent control over the Gaza Strip and ensure a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. The report details extensive, systematic demolition of civilian infrastructure by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The commission claims these actions have led to Israel expanding its control to 75% of the Gaza Strip by mid-year, with modifications to geography through military corridors and buffer zones. The Israeli government maintains its conflict is with Hamas, not Gaza's civilian population.

In response, Israel's mission in Geneva strongly dismissed the findings, accusing Hamas of having genocidal intent towards Israel and questioning the commission's agenda. The debate over the report's credibility continues to escalate global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

 India
2
Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

 India
3
China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

 India
4
Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025