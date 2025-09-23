Shocking Shooting Incident: Youth Critically Injured in Pathra Badgo
Aman Maurya, a 25-year-old BSc student, was critically injured after being shot at in Pathra Badgo village. The accused, Prashant Singh, was arrested and allegedly learned to execute the crime from YouTube. Singh's motive was revenge after Maurya confronted him about inappropriate behavior.
Aman Maurya, a 25-year-old Bachelor of Science student, continues to battle for his life following a severe shooting incident in Pathra Badgo village. The police have arrested the accused, Prashant Singh, after he allegedly fired multiple bullets, leaving the student in critical condition.
The victim's father, Manoj Maurya, rushed home upon hearing the distressing news. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Tyagi, Singh, 30, admitted to meticulously planning the attack after learning tactics through online videos.
Singh is believed to have been motivated by revenge after a prior confrontation with Aman regarding illicit surveillance. Compounding the evidence, the police found a firearm and a phone with a history of incriminating searches. Singh is now facing jail time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
