Left Menu

Shocking Shooting Incident: Youth Critically Injured in Pathra Badgo

Aman Maurya, a 25-year-old BSc student, was critically injured after being shot at in Pathra Badgo village. The accused, Prashant Singh, was arrested and allegedly learned to execute the crime from YouTube. Singh's motive was revenge after Maurya confronted him about inappropriate behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:50 IST
Shocking Shooting Incident: Youth Critically Injured in Pathra Badgo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aman Maurya, a 25-year-old Bachelor of Science student, continues to battle for his life following a severe shooting incident in Pathra Badgo village. The police have arrested the accused, Prashant Singh, after he allegedly fired multiple bullets, leaving the student in critical condition.

The victim's father, Manoj Maurya, rushed home upon hearing the distressing news. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Tyagi, Singh, 30, admitted to meticulously planning the attack after learning tactics through online videos.

Singh is believed to have been motivated by revenge after a prior confrontation with Aman regarding illicit surveillance. Compounding the evidence, the police found a firearm and a phone with a history of incriminating searches. Singh is now facing jail time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

 United Arab Emirates
2
World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

 United States
3
Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025