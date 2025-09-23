Trump's Bold Stance on Venezuelan Drug Trafficking
President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations, warning drug traffickers after U.S. military strikes on Venezuelan boats. He claimed the vessels carried drugs capable of killing over 25,000 Americans. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denied the allegations and sought direct talks. The U.S. continues its military presence in the Caribbean.
In a stern address to the United Nations on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared recent U.S. strikes on Venezuelan boats as a decisive message to drug traffickers. Trump warned that efforts to smuggle narcotics into the United States will be met with uncompromising force.
While Trump claimed the targeted vessels carried drugs potent enough to kill over 25,000 Americans, the assertion remains unsubstantiated. He reiterated accusations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, alleging his involvement in drug trafficking, which Maduro fully denies.
Following the U.S. military's intervention, Reuters reported that President Maduro expressed willingness to enter direct talks with the Trump administration. Despite Maduro's denial, U.S. military presence, including seven warships and advanced aircraft, continues to intensify in the Caribbean region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
